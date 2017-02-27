Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Affirms Importance of Industrial Sector in Political Decision's Issuing

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, affirmed that the industrial sector represents a party in the issuing of the political decision and considered a major element in the building and development in Sudan.

This came in his address Sunday at the Council of Ministers to a meeting of the technical committee for revising the Act for Industrial Development for the year 2017, which included representatives of the Ministries of Investment, industry, Trade and Federal Government as well as representatives of the Businessmen Union.

The meeting has underscored the importance of the law and the necessity of removing all the challenges and impediments facing the industrial sector.