Cameroon: Mount Cameroon Race of Hope - Crossing the Hurdles of a Yearly Event

This year's competition remained a bet from planning to execution.

A race is normally a challenge. It is more so in the case of Mount Cameroon where runners have to keep their breath on 40 kilometres up and down the second highest alp of the African continent. The challengers of this year's race ran from difficult financing to political obstacles passing through the social tension in Anglophone Cameroon and landing on planning lapses. These hurdles came in their chronological order many of which took the organisers by surprise. Financing As a bolt from the blue, no one could have imagined after the successful 2016 race-event that the chief sponsor in the name of Guinness Cameroon would rescind a few moments before the turn of this year. Yet, the Guinness hand backing out of the race this year is considered by analysts as a consequence not a cause. Animation was haphazard, sponsorship hard to come by and mobilisation belated. The unconfirmed story is running the streets that Guinness quashed its sponsorship this year owing to threats of insecurity emanating from the current situation of ghost schools and ghost towns west of the Mungo. Social climate Whatever the case, the 25 February, 2017, Race of Hope in Buea suffered challenges that will remain indelible in the annals. To begin with, observers noted the absence of preparatory meetings at local level in Buea unlike in the past when such meetings were multiplied involving various stakeholders. As such, they say the race was "prepared in Yaounde and run in Buea." Poor Animation As a second challenge, the animation was lacking with almost a lone mascot-dancer doing the whole show during the four hours spent at the Molyko stadium. Even the local traders and food sellers who usually come round to serve food and drinks were scared by threats of ghost towns and many race goers could not find refreshments handy. Amid the difficult times, the Government took the challenge to ensure that the race was run at all, and especially bringing its own innovations. First, unlike the previous years, winners of the race in the various categories went home with their monies in cash. The first prizes of FCFA 10 Million were maintained although coughed out from state coffers with very little from the rare sponsors. Also, the runners and spectators witnessed a refurbished amazing Molyko Stadium with all the trappings of modernism. When finished, the stadium will constitute a jewel for Buea. Even a race with no major incident was a credit to organisers. Except that some five athletes were seen protesting in front of video cameras as duly registered but refused T-shirts to run the race. Officials on their side claimed that such persons were found tipsy and ran health risks should they have been given T-Shirts to run. So, an organiser Cameroon Tribune contacted said they were helping them by refusing T-Shirts because they could collapse during the race. When Minister Bidoung Mkpatt launched the race in the evening of 24 February at the Molyko Stadium, doubts were cast as to the figure of 600 athletes having been registered to do the race from Gabon, Central African Republic, the US, Britain, Congo Brazzaville, France and Cameroon. It turned out that the race was hotly contested with most of the winners coming from the North West Region. Even the queen of the Mountain, Sera Etonge, running for fun, still harvested applause arriving far behind her kind. The South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, who gave the kick off to the race was visibly satisfied that the race was successful in prizes, in participation and notably without incidents.

