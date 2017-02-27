27 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Huge Inferno Razes Down Sections of Bakara Market

A huge inferno has razed down large parts of Bakaro market in Mogadishu, causing loss of millions worthy property and the lives of two people, Witnesses and officials said on Monday.

A Somali district official confirmed to Radio Shabelle the deaths of two civilians in the fire which broke out in late last night at shopping malls and stores at Khalifa area in the market.

Mogadishu firefighters and residents flocked to the Market, and making efforts to put off the fire which is reported to be sweeping through sections of the main Market in Mogadishu.

It is yet unclear the exact cause of the inferno, but local officials say an electric fault could be the factor that ignited the fire engulfing Mogadishu's biggest Market.

