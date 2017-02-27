27 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hirshabelle President Calls for an End to Clan Fighting

The President of the southern semi-autonomous of HirShabelle Ali Abdullah Osoble has called for an immediate end to the inter-clan fighting near Adalla town in Middle Shabelle province.

HirShabelle President urged both warring clan militias to urgently stop the "unfortunate bloodshed," and end their differences through a peaceful dialogue, according to a statement.

Mr Osoble has called on local elders, and Islamic clerics to intervene in the tribal conflict, and bring the peace back to the environs located on the outskirts of the coastal town of Adalla.

Dozens of civilians lost their lives in the clan fighting which has erupted between two clan militiamen battling over grazing land and water wells near Adalle district last week.

