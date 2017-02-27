Somalia: Kenya Claims Killing Wanted Al-Shabaab Militant

Police officers in Kwale county have shot dead a suspected al-Shabaab militant. The suspect identified as Mohammed Juma Mwamuraji had been wanted by police officers for involvement in terror activities.

Juma was gunned down on Sunday, February 26, by officers from the Anti-terror police unit and flying squad unit officers. According to police officers, Juma had returned from Somalia to carry out terror attacks at the Coast.

Police officers recovered a hand grenade, detonating cord and fuse and a thunder flash explosive device. Msambweni Police Commander Joseph Chebusi confirmed the incident and said police officers will hunt down other terror suspects returning back to Kenya.

Police said the suspect was shot dead after he refused to surrender and attempted to hurl a grenade at the cops. Police have in the few months been hunting down al-Shabaab returnees.

The returnees are said to be planning to massive terror attacks against government and private facilities.