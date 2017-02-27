South Africa: Man in Court On Charge of Killing Tlokwe Mayor's Son

A man is expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on Friday, on a charge of killing the son of Tlokwe mayor, Kgotso Khumalo.

Johannes Vumile Vemendleni, 22, was arrested last Thursday, Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said on Monday.

A passer-by found Mike Maimane, 30, in Extension 11, Ikageng township, on the evening of Saturday, February 18. He had been stabbed several times.

His funeral service was held at the Govan Mbeki Hall in Ikageng, on Saturday.

Khumalo's spokesperson Victor Boqo said the family was doing fine.

"It was a very emotional funeral. His mother sobbed uncontrollably. We are just happy that by the grace of God someone was arrested," Boqo said.

Maimane was the eldest child and had three sisters. He was not married, but had a child.

He previously appeared in court on February 24 and was ordered to remain in custody until his next appearance on March 3.

