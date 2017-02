Stormers centre Damian de Allende has been ruled out of action for approximately 12 weeks with an ankle injury.

De Allende sustained the syndesmosis injury in the second half of the Stormers' 37-24 victory against the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

The midfielder joins the likes of Scarra Ntubeni (achilles), Leolin Zas (leg) and Juan de Jongh (knee) on the Stormers injury list.

Source: Sport24