Zambia: Copper Prices Bring Optimism

THE Government is optimistic of stability in mining sector operations following the boost in copper prices on the international market, Mines and Minerals Development Minister Christopher Yaluma has said.

Mr Yaluma said in an interview in Lusaka that the boost in base metal prices had opened the window for increased production.

The minister said mining companies had since assured the Government that operations would be revamped in response to the favourable market conditions.

"The mining industry is now on a full-scale recovery, and Mopani is the latest to commit that they are going full throttle in production and, going forward, the picture looks good," Mr Yaluma said.

He was happy that mining companies had pledged to harness production infrastructure and help the country regain its slot in Copper production of the African continent ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Recently, the Ministry of Mines announced that the country recorded gains in copper production last year, standing at 774,289.75 tonnes, mainly driven by the ramp-up in production at Kalumbila Mine in North-Western Province, among other quarries.

Announcing the development recently, Mines Permanent Secretary Paul Chanda said prospects for the sector looked bright, with copper production estimated to reach 850,000 tonnes, driven by anticipated continued capitalisation of the mines to boost production.