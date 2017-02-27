The Sports and Recreation Commission have been left purring following yet another massive achievement by Samson Muripo with the supreme sports body yesterday singing praises to the karateka for being crowned World champion. Muripo flew the Zimbabwe flag high when he was for the second time crowned the World Champion at the 3rd International So-Kyokushin Karate Tournament in Ahvaz, Iran on Saturday.

This is the second time that Muripo, a former Sportsperson of the Year has won gold at a high profile competition. On Saturday, Muripo shrugged off injury to compete in the seniors category of ages between 35-40 and did not disappoint either.

Acting Sports Commission director-general Joseph Muchechetere praised Muripo for his exploits. "We receive with great pleasure and humility the news that Sensei Samson Muripo of the Zimbabwe Karate Union was crowned the World Champion.

"This is a demonstration that with discipline, focus. Consistency and endurance one can conquer the world of sport.

"To this end as the Sport Controlling body, we are elated and humbled by such an achievement which do not only resonate with the National Sport and Recreation Policy, but is also a bold statement to the effect that Zimbabwe is not a pushover in sport but we are effective competitors.

It is such thorough pedigree and excellence in sport that our flag will continue to fly high across the globe.

"On behalf of the Sports and Recreation Commission Board, Management and Staff, I would like to extend our hearty congratulations to Muripo, the Zimbabwe Karate Union led by Sensei Paul Danisa and the entire Karate family for this milestone which I am convinced will go a long way in transforming the Sport and Recreation landscape in the country.

"Once again, Congratulations, Makorokoto, Amhlope Sensei Muripo," Muchechetere said. Muripo a renowned Karateka was once the World So-Kyokushin champion in 2009 when he won the award in Osaka, Japan and went all the way to be crowned the Sportsmen and Sports-person of The Year.

Muripo participated in three categories and quenched his usual appetite by winning two gold medals. He first won a silver medal in the Under 90kgs category kumite, after he had scooped bronze in the kata competition.

Muripo told The Sunday Mail that he had weathered his injury worries for the sake of his country.

"I had to do it for my country and I am happy I did it. I am really grateful to God for this, winning the two medals, on the first day gave me more hunger to go for the gold. This victory is so sweet to me because I just attained it in the same year I will see my country hosting the 1st So-Kyokushin International tournament in Harare in July," Muripo said.