Liberia: Representative Aspirant Massaley Donates Assorted Medical Supplies in Paynesville

Paynesville — Clinics in Du Port Road over the weekend received assorted medical supplies to enhance health care delivery in the area.

The supplies were distributed by Charles Massaley, a representative aspirant in District #4, who said the intent of the supplies was to help ease the issue of drug shortage in many clinics in Paynesville.

The Agape Health Center was the first of several clinics benefiting from the donation.

Presenting the supplies to Agape Health Center, Massaley assured the clinic and residents of the area that he would be making more donations in the area to help ease some of the constraints they are faced with in the district.

"We care about the health of our people in this district; our intervention here today is not about politics, it is about providing the needed medical supply for the people," he said.

Massaley noted that over 12 clinics within the district will benefit from similar presentation made at Agape clinic.

"We are targeting 12 clinics in the district to benefit from this supply."

"Our mission is to provide adequate health care for our people; we brought in the supply to help our people."

"While others are trucking voters, we are here providing medical care for our people," he asserted.

He added that it was important for the people to stay healthy ahead of the elections, adding that they can make better decision when healthy.

The supplies included syringes, drips, gloves, assorted medicines and detergents, hospital attires, among others.

Cooper Akoi, leader of Mid-Duport Road Block C who spoke on behalf of the community, thanked Massaley for "saving lives".

"We are happy that you brought this for our clinic here; this clinic is very helpful to us in this community and with this supply it will help us be healthy," he said.

Akoi expressed hope that the supplies will be used for the intended purpose because the clinic has been in the community for years and have had challenges with drugs over the years.

For his part, James T. Brooks, Administrator of Agape Health Center expressed delight with the presentation of the supplies.

Brooks said, "We appreciate the kind gesture and only God will replenish what you have given".

The clinic, he added, has been challenged when it comes to the flow of medical supplies. He said patients of the community were often referred to other nearby clinics for drug based on the medical complication diagnosed.

With the aid of the supplies, Brook said that patients of with the community and its surrounding will have no worries when it comes to the provision of drugs.