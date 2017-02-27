Liberia: Bai Gbala Endorses Vice President Joseph Boakai for President

Monrovia — Political veteran and former Advisor to the late President Samuel K. Doe, Bai M. Gbala, Sr. has decided to join forces with Vice President Joseph Boakai to ensure that he is elected President in October.

Mr. Gbala in a statement over the weekend noted that Liberia is anxiously engaged to elect honest, loyal, patriotic and competent citizen as President who will lead the country.

He cited professionalism in macroeconomic policies, financial management, control and reporting, structural separation of national planning/economic development; and commitment as qualities he saw in Vice President Boakai for which he decided to endorse his candidacy.

"Commitment/dedication to professional management of the nation's rapid population growth, rural-to-urban migration, over-population and increasing congestion of the nation's capital (Monrovia) with increasing demand for city services - urban transport, paved streets & roads, 24/7 traffic jam, sanitation, electricity, safe drinking water and sewer, etc. - that are not available," Mr. Gbala noted in his statement as some issues that need to be addressed by a competent President.

According to him, government officials, although generously compensated, including generous allowances for transport, housing, insurance, electric power generators with fuel & service, domestic and foreign travel are, allegedly, involved in a cesspool of lies, deceit, bribery, thievery, public dishonesty or "rampant Corruption", now roaring and galloping.

Gbala: "Now, in the light of our nation's system of competitive, comparative and pluralistic political process under law, and our obligations/responsibilities not only of citizens, but also, of Senior Citizens, Elder statesmen and enlightened, eternal, political animals impel and give us great pleasure not only to endorse, but also, to recommend His Excellency, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., sitting Vice President of the Republic of Liberia and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Republic of Liberia for twelve years, for President Of The Republic Of Liberia.

"Born and raised in the Village of Warsonga, Lofa County, in Northwest rural Liberia, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. rose through the ranks of public service from Managing Director of Liberia Produce Marketing Corporation (LPMC), Lofa County Branch, to Deputy Minister of Agriculture, to Minister of Agriculture, to various, notable strategic public service positions and to the current, elected position of Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, for twelve professional, patriotic, successful years."

"Reasonably, in terms of training, varied work experience (particularly in agricultural management, University of Liberia, the primary need for Liberia which had been, and is, unable to feed itself), age (the source of wisdom) and exposure to and successful performance in local, national and international affairs, NO other candidate for President of Liberia possesses the qualification as Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai."

NOTE: FrontPageAfrica earlier inadvertently posted that Kanio Bai Gbala had endorsed Vice President Joseph Boakai. That information was incorrect. We have taken it down from our site and regret any inconvenience it might have caused.