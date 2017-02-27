Liberia: Police Probe Theft At Lipfoco

Police at the Zone One Depot on Bushrod Island outskirt of Monrovia are investigation an employee of one of Liberia's leading mattress producing companies LIPFOCO for allegedly stealing foaming sheet from the company's warehouse valued thousands of United States dollars.

The suspect, whose actual identity the company refused to revealed, has been allegedly stealing the foaming sheet and selling it to other mattress producing entities in the capital.

Making the disclosure to this paper when contacted on the reported theft, the Manager for local staff at LIPFOCO, Mr. D. K. Siafa said that the company has identified one main suspect, who is an employee of the entity now undergoing police investigation for his alleged involvement in the foaming sheet syndicate.

According to him, foaming material continue to disappear from the company warehouse not until over the weekend when the suspect was arrested.

He said as a direct result of theft, management continues to lose thousands of dollars, adding that the foaming sheet is imported for production purposes.

Mr. Siafa revealed that management may likely go to court, pending outcome of the police investigation. However, sources at LIPFOPCO confided in The New Dawn that four other persons believed to be facilitating the stealing of the company's materials are also being pursued by the police.

When contacted over the weekend, an authority of the Zone One Deport said the police could not comment on the matter because the case was under investigation.

But according to LIPFOCO workers' hand book, any employee caught stealing properties belonging to the company is subjected to summery dismissal and prosecution.

Credible information obtained by this paper also revealed that on many occasions unscrupulous employees were in the habit of allegedly stealing pieces of mattresses and other foamy materials, prompting management to increase security at the factory, which led to the latest arrest of one suspect.

Several employees of the institution were sacked for their alleged implication into theft of company properties and subsequently prosecuted in keeping with law.

...