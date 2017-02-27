27 February 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: King of Morocco Sends Message to Prez Sirleaf

According to an Executive Mansion release, Mr. Mezouar briefed President Sirleaf about a current tour of several African countries by the King who also plans to visit Liberia, reflecting on the long standing relations between Liberia and Morocco, which he described as 'currently strong.' Mezouar presented the message from the King of Morocco to President Sirleaf.

President Sirleaf thanked Mr. Mezouar for the visit and for delivering the special message from King Mohammed, adding that Liberia's position on Morocco remains unchanged, promising to follow through on all outstanding issues concerning Morocco.

She also embraced Morocco's decision to seek membership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), but noted that the approval, which must be consistent with the ECOWAS Treaty, remains the prerogative of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

