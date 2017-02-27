Liberia: NCA Demands President Sirleaf Support VP Boakai

A local political group has called on President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf not to forsake the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph Boakai as he fights to clinch the nation's highest seat in October.

The North Central Alliance (NCA), which comprises citizens of Lofa, Bong, Nimba, Gbarpolu and Margibi counties, said the recent remark by the president that she will support whoever wins the pending election is worrisome, and clearly indicates that she is planning to ditch Veep Boakai.

The group added that despite her previous assertion that she supports the candidacy of Ambassador Boakai, that support has not been seen by Liberians as it should be.

"President Sirleaf's failure to inform UP partisans in Nimba County, during her counties tour, of her support for Veep Boakai depicts that her choice for the 2017 elections is Liberty Party standard bearer Charles W. Brumskine.

"Also it is alleged that Madam Sirleaf is spending huge sums of money behind Liberty Party, which if it is true will cripple Ambassador Boakai's election and the Unity Party," the group said in a statement read by its secretary general Moses Kwehai in Monrovia.

Mr. Kwehai said NCA wishes to emphasize to President Sirleaf that they voted for President Sirleaf in 2005 and 2011 because of VP Boakai, for which they believe that the president, in good faith, should reciprocate the generosity exhibited by her VP and the Alliance counties during the October elections.

Kwehai maintained that the speculations do not in any way represent a good image of the president and the nation's flourishing democracy that all Liberians are endeavoring to sustain. The release stated that the vice president has diligently and honestly served President Sirleaf and the country over the years; and as such, it would be unfair for the vice president's interest to be subordinated to that of another person.

The pro-Joseph Boakai group indicated that according to its readings of history and tradition, the onus now rests on President Sirleaf to reciprocate the support received from the North Central Alliance counties during her two successive elections as President of Liberia.

"The NCA must make it clear to all that it supported the election of Madam Sirleaf principally because of Ambassador Boakai and believes that at this juncture, it is only prudent and necessary for her to reciprocate the kind gesture of our people," the Alliance said.

Meanwhile, Kwehai has reiterated the organization's support to VP Boakai and urged member counties not be distracted by "deceptive politics."

He maintained that Ambassador Boakai remains the most experienced, most competent, most qualified, most knowledgeable and most skillful candidate for the nation's highest seat in the coming elections.