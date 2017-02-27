Nigeria: NWF Sends Two Wrestlers to Austria, Ready for Seriake Dickson National Championships

President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Daniel Igali, has disclosed that two of the nation's female wrestlers, Aminat Adeniyi and Mercy Genesis, are currently in Vaasa, Finland, preparing for next year's Commonwealth Games holding in Australia.

In a text message to The Guardian, Igali said both the United World Wrestling (UWW), an international governing body for the sport of amateur wrestling and the NWF, put the 10-day camping trip together.

"Aminat Adeniyi and Mercy Genesis have arrived Vaasa, Finland for a 10-day training camp in preparation for the Commonwealth Games in Australia, next year.

"This is a collaborative effort of the United World Wrestling and Nigeria Wrestling Federation," he said.

Igali, who is also the chairman, Technical and Development Commission of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, said the Second Governor Henry Seriake Dickson National Wrestling Classics for the nation's wrestlers will hold between March 9 and 13 in Yenagoa.

"I can also confirm that the Second Governor Dickson National Wrestling Classics will take place as scheduled from March 9 to 13 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. 30 weight classes in Greco Roman, Freestyle and Female Wrestling will be on display," he said.