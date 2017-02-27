27 February 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: NWF Sends Two Wrestlers to Austria, Ready for Seriake Dickson National Championships

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Ifetoye

President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Daniel Igali, has disclosed that two of the nation's female wrestlers, Aminat Adeniyi and Mercy Genesis, are currently in Vaasa, Finland, preparing for next year's Commonwealth Games holding in Australia.

In a text message to The Guardian, Igali said both the United World Wrestling (UWW), an international governing body for the sport of amateur wrestling and the NWF, put the 10-day camping trip together.

"Aminat Adeniyi and Mercy Genesis have arrived Vaasa, Finland for a 10-day training camp in preparation for the Commonwealth Games in Australia, next year.

"This is a collaborative effort of the United World Wrestling and Nigeria Wrestling Federation," he said.

Igali, who is also the chairman, Technical and Development Commission of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, said the Second Governor Henry Seriake Dickson National Wrestling Classics for the nation's wrestlers will hold between March 9 and 13 in Yenagoa.

"I can also confirm that the Second Governor Dickson National Wrestling Classics will take place as scheduled from March 9 to 13 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. 30 weight classes in Greco Roman, Freestyle and Female Wrestling will be on display," he said.

Nigeria

Court Sacks Senator, Demands Refund of All Emoluments

A federal high court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has sacked the senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.