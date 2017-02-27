Nigeria: Saraki Assures Nigerians Speedy Passage of Budget

Dutse — The Senate President Senator, Bukola Saraki has assured Nigerians of Senate's commitment to speedy passage of this year's budget, saying there is no time to waste.

Fielding questions yesterday from journalists in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa state, Saraki said this year's budget would be different from the previous ones. Although, he did not give time frame within which the budget would be passed, he said the Senate had been working at ensuring that it was done early.

The Senate president also assured Nigerians of Senate commitment in providing all the legislative support needed to implement government programmes as contained in the budget.

"We are aware that controversies trailed last year's budget and it suffered unnecessary delay. The Senate is working tirelessly to avoid last year's experience. An ultimatum was recently given to all the MDAs on the need to come forward for presentation and defending of their budget. This is part of the effort for ensuring a timely passage of the budget," Saraki said.