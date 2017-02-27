27 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Saraki Assures Nigerians Speedy Passage of Budget

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aliyu M. Hamagam

Dutse — The Senate President Senator, Bukola Saraki has assured Nigerians of Senate's commitment to speedy passage of this year's budget, saying there is no time to waste.

Fielding questions yesterday from journalists in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa state, Saraki said this year's budget would be different from the previous ones. Although, he did not give time frame within which the budget would be passed, he said the Senate had been working at ensuring that it was done early.

The Senate president also assured Nigerians of Senate commitment in providing all the legislative support needed to implement government programmes as contained in the budget.

"We are aware that controversies trailed last year's budget and it suffered unnecessary delay. The Senate is working tirelessly to avoid last year's experience. An ultimatum was recently given to all the MDAs on the need to come forward for presentation and defending of their budget. This is part of the effort for ensuring a timely passage of the budget," Saraki said.

Nigeria

Court Sacks Senator, Demands Refund of All Emoluments

A federal high court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has sacked the senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.