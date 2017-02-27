Liberia: 'Confusion' in UP Deepens

The row within the ruling Unity Party appears far from over amid reports that the Chairman of the party, Wilmot Paye, has been accused of corruption by a faction supposedly opposed to its standard bearer, ambassador Joseph N. Boakai.

According to reports, the confusion in the party has taken a different trend with certain officials and members of the party calling on the National Executive Committee (NEC) to remove Chairman Paye.

In a letter dated February 15, 2017, addressed to the UP Standard Bearer, signed by Patrick Worzie, National Deputy Secretary General, the UP officials and partisans said the party's constitution gives the NEC authority to remove any elected officer for cause; therefore, it is within this context that they have requested that the party's Chairman be removed.

In the letter, the 'disenchanted' officials and members alleged that Mr. Paye is "inept and inherently corrupt" and has refused to submit to the 2016 National Convention Narrative and Financial report on all due/contributions made by the UP legislative caucus and members of the party.

They also alleged that Paye embezzled and refused to account for the Montserrado County Retreat Fund of US7,500, which was donated by partisan George B. Kailondo and also cash given by the former standard bearer (Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf) and other party leaders to pay workers and party officials.

However, when contacted, the UP Chairman said he couldn't dignify the claims.

Notwithstanding, sources in the party, speaking on condition of anonymity, hinted this paper that the row in UP could split the party between those who support Veep Boakai's presidency and Madam Sirleaf, whom, according to recent information, does not wholeheartedly supports her vice President.

Sources also said Madam Sirleaf is not enthusiastic about the Chairmanship of Paye, but the party's standard bearer believes he is competent and up to the task; therefore he must be supported by other members of the party.

Last week, the Executive Mansion issued a statement reaffirming the president's support for Boakai's presidency.