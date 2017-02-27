Liberia: Bai Gbala Endorses Boakai

Renowned Liberian educator, statesman and intellectual, Mr. Bai M. Gbala, has publicly declared support for Vice President Joseph Boakai in the ensuing presidential and legislative elections.

In a statement of endorsement issued at the weekend, Mr. Gbala said Veep Boakai has wisdom or reservoir of knowledge, educational qualification, sound training and varied work experience that make him the appropriate individual for the presidency at this era.

He noted that as the nation is anxiously engaged in a political process to elect honest, loyal, patriotic and competent citizen to serve as the country'schief executive officer to lead,Boakai, he believes, has got the quality that is required of a true leader.

Mr. Gbala indicated that Boakai is honest, professional and experienced and urged the Liberian people to endorse his candidacy.

"Reasonably, in terms of training, varied work experience (particularly in agricultural management, University of Liberia, the primary need for Liberia which had been, and is, unable to feed itself), age (the source of wisdom) and exposure to and successful performance in local, national and international affairs, NO other candidate for President of Liberia possesses the qualification as Vice President Joseph Nyemah Boakai," Mr. Gbala emphasized in the statement.

According to him, Boakai rose through the ranks of public service from Managing Director of Liberia Produce Marketing Corporation (LPMC), Lofa County Branch, to Deputy Minister of Agriculture, to Minister of Agriculture, to various, notable strategic public service positions and to the current, elected position of Vice President of the Republic of Liberia.