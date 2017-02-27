Liberia: Authority Must Respect the Constitution

The former Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, Dr. Mills Jones, says if genuine peace must be achieved in Liberia, it is the authority who must demonstrate respect for the laws and constitution of the country.

He said as Liberia prepares for legislative and presidential election in October, it is the responsibility of every Liberian, but particularly current leadership, to ensure peace is maintained.

Dr. Jones spoke at a forum organized by Rotary Club of Monrovia at the weekend. He was among three aspirants invited to attend the program. Unity Party Standard Bearer, Vice President Joseph Boakai and Mr. Alexander Cummings of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) failed to show up due to technical reason.

In a release issued by Global Media, a local public relation entity, Dr. Jones, Standard Bearer of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), said if the country's leadership is solely committed to peace, it must ensure that the laws and the constitution are respected during the political process to maintain peace.

The MOVEE standard bearer said while some Liberians are preaching peace, there are others in government who are not speaking peace.

The Political Leader believes that though it is the responsibility of every Liberian to ensure the country remains peaceful during and after the elections, bulk of that responsibility rest with those in the current administration.

Dr. Jones observed that as a wise and experienced man, who previously worked with international financial institutions, he will not engage in conduct that undermines the peace.

In a brief statement, Mr. Reginald Pratt said they (Rotarians) are business people whose sole intent for Liberia is to achieve lasting peace and tranquility.

He said the Rotary Club has provided lots of services to Liberia in the area of health and education.

Also speaking, Cllr. Oswald Tweh recounted the activities of the Rotary Club in Liberia and the international level and assured the audience that the group remains committed to its goals and objectives, and also, to ensuring a peaceful election.