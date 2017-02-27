Sierra Leone: President Koroma Calls On Financial Institutions to Think Out of the Box

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma has called on financial institutions and the private sector to think out of the box in solving bread and butter issues affecting the ordinary people of Sierra Leone.

He made this call during his response to the Bank Governor's speech at the annual Bank of Sierra Leone (BSL) banquet held at the Bank Complex, Kingtom in Freetown on Friday February 24, 2017.

The president commended the theme of the dinner: 'Repositioning Bank of Sierra Leone for the future', saying that it resonates with government's Agenda for Prosperity. "Let me start by commending the Bank's senior management and staff for the splendid work you have done over the past twelve months. I am very satisfied that the management at BSL has worked withing their mandate to support government in some of the key policy initiatives, especially with their ongoing work in reaching out to communities, to improve access to affordable finance," he said.

President Koroma also noted that despite the enormous challenges in the global economy, there is optimism for some level of stability as underpinned by developments in some advanced economies around the world. "The recent improvement in commodity prices, specifically iron ore, is good news for our economy. We should however not be complacent by this favourable message of recovery because there remain considerable uncertainties in the direction of the global economy," President Koroma warned.

