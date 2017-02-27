27 February 2017

Malawi: HIV/Aids Prevalence Rate for Malawi Police Falls in Eastern Region

By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police officers in eastern region are patting themselves on the back after a successful anti-HIV and AIDS which has seen the drastic fall of the disease prevalence.

Eastern region police commissioner Effie Kaitano was on Sunday over the moon when she announced that the HIV/AIDS prevalence rate for male police officers has fallen to 24% from 34%.

She said the female police officers HIV/AIDS prevalence rate is now at 16% from 24%.

Kaitano said this in Zomba when the police commemorated the World AIDS Day which falls in December.

"We have a policy here which states that any police officer who knowingly infects another person with HIV and AIDS should face the law and this is working," she said.

She said police officers who are HIV positive are the ones taking centre stage in the fight against the disease.

Kaitano said more women in the Malawi Police Service voluntarily go for HIV tests than men.

