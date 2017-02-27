Malawi Police say they have intensified manhunt for suspected thieves who wanted to break into the residence of Budget Director Chancy Simwaka in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police officers guarding the residence foiled the theft attempt when they killed to death one suspected robber, leaving the three others running away for their lives.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the police are yet to identify the suspected thief who was killed.

"Police officers are investigating the matter, we have instituted a manhunt for the suspected robbers," he said.

This brings bad memories of three years ago when former Budget Director Paul Mphwiyo was shot at the gates of his residence but survived the incident.

Kadadzera said the police are working round the clock to arrest the suspects.