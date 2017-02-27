27 February 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Soldier Found With Pistol At King Fahd Mosque Granted Bail

By Dawda Faye

Babucarr Njie, the soldier who was found with a pistol at King Fahd Mosque, was on 24 February 2017 granted bail by magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Banjul Magistrates' Court.

According to the bail conditions, the accused should provide two Gambian sureties who should swear to an affidavit of means, and to surrender their ID cards to the registrar of the court.

The accused should also deposit his travel documents to the court.

The sureties should make sure the accused is always available, when he is needed by the court.

The bail bond was D75,000.

Babucarr Njie was first arraigned before magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie on 14 February 2017, and charged with going armed in public.

He denied any wrongdoing.

The case was adjourned until 7 March 2017, when the police prosecutor, Sub-Inspector Abdoulie Bojang, is expected to present his witnesses.

