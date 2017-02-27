27 February 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia Armed Forces Destroy Expired Munitions

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), in collaboration with the ECOMIG Forces, destroyed all anti-personnel mines in its inventory, as well as expired munitions on Friday 24 February 2017, according to the acting PRO of the Gambia Armed Forces, Lt Kemo Kanouteh.

This has come as The Gambia is a signatory to the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the production, purchase, use, stockpiling and transfer of anti-personnel mines.

GAF also destroyed expired munitions, grenades, 60 mortar shells, RPG 7 shells, LPG 14mm shells, and Pallody range in Sabach Sanjai district in the North Bank Region (NBR).

