Gambia Recognises 'One-China Policy'

The new government of The Gambia has said it "fully endorses the One-China policy" and it only recognises Taiwan as "an inherent part of China".

In a statement issued yesterday, the Gambia government said it undertakes not to establish any official relations or engage in any official contacts with Taiwan.

Below is the full statement:

The government of the Republic of The Gambia enjoys exceptional bilateral ties with the government of the People's Republic of China, and wishes to express its deep appreciation to President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China for standing by the people of The Gambia during the recent political impasse, and for sending a high -level delegation to the 52nd independence anniversary and inauguration of President Adama Barrow.

The friendly bilateral relations that so happily exist between the government of the Republic of The Gambia and the government of the People's Republic of China is built on the values of mutual respect, trust and fruitful cooperation.

The government of the Republic of The Gambia fully endorses the One-China policy, and recognizes that there is only one China in the world and that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China; Taiwan is an inherent part of China's territory.

The Gambia government undertakes not to establish any official relations or engage in any official contacts with Taiwan.

The government of the Republic of The Gambia shall remain resolute in upholding the One-China policy and fully support all efforts by the Chinese government to unify its rightful territory.