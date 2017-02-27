27 February 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia Recognises 'One-China Policy'

Tagged:

Related Topics

The new government of The Gambia has said it "fully endorses the One-China policy" and it only recognises Taiwan as "an inherent part of China".

In a statement issued yesterday, the Gambia government said it undertakes not to establish any official relations or engage in any official contacts with Taiwan.

Below is the full statement:

The government of the Republic of The Gambia enjoys exceptional bilateral ties with the government of the People's Republic of China, and wishes to express its deep appreciation to President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China for standing by the people of The Gambia during the recent political impasse, and for sending a high -level delegation to the 52nd independence anniversary and inauguration of President Adama Barrow.

The friendly bilateral relations that so happily exist between the government of the Republic of The Gambia and the government of the People's Republic of China is built on the values of mutual respect, trust and fruitful cooperation.

The government of the Republic of The Gambia fully endorses the One-China policy, and recognizes that there is only one China in the world and that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China; Taiwan is an inherent part of China's territory.

The Gambia government undertakes not to establish any official relations or engage in any official contacts with Taiwan.

The government of the Republic of The Gambia shall remain resolute in upholding the One-China policy and fully support all efforts by the Chinese government to unify its rightful territory.

Gambia

Woman in Court for Alleged Prohibition of Conduct

One Fatou Badjie of Jabang village recently appeared before principal magistrate Omar Cham of the Brikama Magistrates'… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.