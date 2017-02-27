Gambia: Woman in Court for Alleged Prohibition of Conduct

One Fatou Badjie of Jabang village recently appeared before principal magistrate Omar Cham of the Brikama Magistrates' Court, charged with prohibition of conduct conductive to a breach of the peace.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused, Fatou Badjie, on 19 February 2017, at Jabang village women's garden, used abusive words against President Adama Barrow and one Awa Jabang, with intent to cause a breach of the peace, and thereby committed an offence.

She denied any wrongdoing.

Police prosecutor Sgt 2202 Fadera applied to the court to deny her bail, as the investigation is still ongoing.

He said if the accused person was given bail she could abscond from the jurisdiction, and might also continue to commit the same offence at the women's garden in Jabang village.

The application was granted and the accused person was remanded at the remand wing of the State Central Prison of Mile 2.

The matter was adjourned until 2 March 2017, for hearing.