Nigeria: Lagos Fifth Chukker Wins Majekodunmi Trophy, Kano Agad Takes Low Cup

Fifth Chukker were the stars of the closing day of the 2017 NPA Lagos International Polo Championship, which ended at the Lagos Polo Club yesterday. The team defeated Lagos Centaurs by 55 to 5 to win the prestigious Majekodunmi Cup.

The colourful end to the two-week competition also saw Kano Agad taking the Low Cup after beating Lagos Balmoral International by 61/2 to 4 goals in the final game.

They wins also saw the victorious teams win the Independence Cup and the Governor's Cup respectively in the process.

With a host of dignitaries, including Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Femi Gbajabimila and Senator Dino Melaye, among the spectators, defending champions, Fifth Chukker scored three times through Manuel Crespo to wipe off the three handicap goals of Centaurs inside the opening five minutes. The Argentine, who retained the MVP of the Majekodunmi Cup, stamped his authority on the match by scoring his fourth seconds to the end of the chukka to hand Fifth Chukker, who are completed by Babangida Hassan-Katsina (+3), Adamu Atta (+3), and Santiago Cernadas (+6), the lead.

Centaurs, formed by Bode Makanjuola (+1), Bashir Dantata (+3), Tom De Bruin (+7) and Leroux Hendriks (+5), could not cope with the skills of Crespo, who scored two more goals in the early part of the second chukka for a 6 - 3 lead.

Centaurs eventually got a field goal through Hendriks to keep the contest alive with four more chukkas to play. Fifth Chukker patron, Atta made the score 7 - 4 at the start of the third chukka but Dantata scored the fourth goal for Centaurs.