Nigeria: ITF National Level One Coaches' Course Berths in Port Harcourt

More Nigerian tennis coaches are set to be certified by the world governing body, International Tennis Federation (ITF), which will organise a National Level 1 Coaches Course in Port Harcourt from March 1 to 9. The course will hold at the boardroom of the Port Harcourt Club, Old GRA.

The programme, which is expected to attract dozens of coaches from states' sports councils, higher educational institutions, as well as public and private clubs, is coming less than a month after it was held in Lagos where about 40 Nigerian coaches and two Ghanaians were certified.

A board member of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Isaac Uzoma, who is sponsoring the programme, said the need to have the programme in the South South zone is important due to the dearth of professional tennis coaches in Nigeria despite the popularity of the sport.

He stated that some of the coaches in the zone, which he is representing in the Federation, were unable to attend the one held in Lagos hence he has decided to bring it to their doorstep. He also noted that this would be the first time such a course would be held in Rivers State

"We have lots of good coaches here in the South South zone but we know that sports keep evolving and we can't be left out of modern-day techniques regarding the coaching aspect of the game. This is my way of appreciating the zone for giving me the chance to represent them at the board," he said.

Uzoma, who is also the chairman of the Rivers State Tennis Association, said the programme would be conducted by Nigeria's ITF Instructor, Rotimi Akinloye, adding that it is designed to update Nigerian coaches with the current coaching methodology.