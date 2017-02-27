Kenya: Youths Block Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka in Meru

Youths opposed to the National Super Alliance (Nasa) have blocked Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka from addressing a rally at a scheduled venue.

The mob on Monday used rocks to barricade the entrance to Meru town main stage, forcing the two leaders to keep off.

JUBILEE SONGS

The youths, who were chanting pro-Jubilee Party songs, blocked the entrance as the opposition leaders' motorcade made its way into the town.

However, the Nasa leaders received a rousing welcome at the town centre where they addressed supporters before heading to Kiutine in Igembe Central.

They accused Jubilee politicians of planning to disrupt the meeting at the main stage.

Dagoretti MP Simba Arati said they would woo more Meru voters to support the opposition despite the region being branded a Jubilee zone.

BATTLE

"I am told that they have sent some youths to make noise but we will not be cowed," Mr Arati said.

ODM chairman John Mbadi said the good reception in Meru was an indication that the opposition had support in the area.

"I used to say that Meru is a battle ground but I now believe this is a Nasa zone," Mr Mbadi said.

Suna East Junet Mohamed said the opposition was keen on garnering many votes in areas considered to be Jubilee strongholds, including Meru.

HOOLIGANISM

Hooliganism and intolerance have marred campaigns by the two main rivals in the August General Election, Jubilee and Nasa.

Early this month, Mr Odinga was heckled in Turkana East, a month after his campaign was disrupted in Changamwe, Mombasa.

On the hand, Jubilee Deputy Party Leader William Ruto was heckled in Narok after he was received and hosted by leaders facing resistance on the ground.

Mr Ruto was also blocked from entering Bungoma town early this year.

TWO SEATS

This is the second visit by Mr Odinga to Meru in less than a month.

During his last visit on January 26, he received a warm welcome at Makutano, Kianjai, Muriri, Maili Tatu and Laare towns.

In the last elections, Mr Odinga's party clinched two seats in the region, Igembe Central and Tigania East parliamentary posts.

But the two MPs elected on ODM's ticket, Mr Kubai Kiringo and Mr Mpuru Aburi have since decamped to Jubilee.