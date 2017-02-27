South Africa: Sharks to Lose Reinach

English club Northampton Saints on Monday announced the signing of Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach.

The 27-year-old will join the Saints from the Durban-based Sharks, where he has played his entire career to date.

Reinach will join his new team after the completion of this year's Super Rugby competition, in time for the 2017/18 European season.

His senior debut came in 2011 and the first of his 10 caps for South Africa following in 2014. He is no stranger to rugby in England having scored a try at Twickenham in 2014 in South Africa's 31-28 win.

A Currie Cup winner in 2013, Reinach is the son of former Springbok wing Jaco.

"I'm delighted and excited to be joining Northampton," Reinach told the Saints' official website . "It is a club with a long tradition and strong values and I'm really looking forward to playing at Franklin's Gardens and being in their environment.

"Saints have some outstanding players in their squad and I knew after speaking with the coaches that it was a club that I wanted to play for.

"I want to thank everyone at the Sharks for all they've done for me in my career, and I'm 100 percent committed to them until the end of the season. I'm looking forward to the Super Rugby campaign and hopefully finishing on a high note with the Sharks and regaining my place in the Springboks' squad."

Director of rugby Jim Mallinder says that Reinach will be an exciting player to watch in the Aviva Premiership.

"Cobus is an excellent player and we're looking forward to having him at Franklin's Gardens next season," he said. "We have been watching him for some time and he has proven time and again what a quality player he is. His set piece skills are excellent and he is a very opportunistic scrum half.

"We need quality players in each position to be able to compete at the highest level and Cobus further enhances a position where we are already strong with Nic Groom, Tom Kessell and Alex Mitchell."

Source: Sport24