Kenya: Revived Nokia 3310 With 30-Day Battery Life to Retail At Sh5,400

Barcelona, Spain — HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has resurrected the iconic Nokia 3310 alongside a new generation of Nokia smartphones.

The classic 3310 has been reborn with a modern twist on design though Nokia has been careful to blend the old with the new, adding a 2px front camera.

The Finland-based company says the 3310 boasts an incredible 22-hour talk-time and a month long standby. The feature phone is available in four distinctive colours - WarmRed and Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and Dark Blue and Grey both with a matte finish and will retail at an average global retail price of €49 (Sh5,356).

Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas, says the new portfolio combines classic Nokia hallmarks with a best-in-class Android performance and a new level of craftmanship.

"For the Nokia 3310, we just couldn't resist. We wanted to reward loyal Nokia phone fans and make a statement that rich heritage, innovation and modern design can go hand-in-hand. Fundamentally, it is about making sure that right across our portfolio we are delivering this pure Nokia experience," said Sarvikas at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

HMD Global also announced that the world-renowned game Snake will be snaking its way back into people's hearts with a new version available to play on Messenger, part of Facebook's Instant Games cross platform experience designed to be played with groups of friends.

In addition to the 3310, the Finland-based company has also unveiled Nokia 6 with a colourful 5.5″ full HD screen with dual speakers retailing at Sh25,034.

Nokia 6 Arte Black Limited Edition comes with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. This special edition combines the features of the Nokia 6 family in black high gloss package and will retail at an average global retail price of €299 (Sh32,686).

Also introduced was a portfolio of Nokia accessories that follows iconic design philosophy. As perfect companions to these smartphones, the full Nokia accessories portfolio includes a range of headsets, portable and Bluetooth speakers, in-car chargers, cases and screen protectors.

Pekka Rantala, Chief Marketing Officer of HMD Global, said the new Android Nokia smartphone portfolio is a statement of the ambition and commitment to honour the hallmarks of a true Nokia phone experience.

"Consumers today are seeking relationships with brands that they can trust. The Nokia brand has over 150 years of heritage giving it an authentic, differentiating experience which we are proud to introduce to a new generation of fans," said Rantala

The new range of smartphones also includes Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 retailing at Sh20,661 and Sh15,195 respectively.