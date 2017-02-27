Kenya: Police Identify Four Bodies Dumped At Kikuyu Garage

The four bodies that were found dumped at a garage at Gitaru in Kikuyu last Friday have been identified.

According to police, the remains that were found in a vehicle are those of Dr David Chege and Mr Martin Musyoka, 38, a seller of second-hand clothes in Mwea who lived in Thika.

The other two are those of Mr Shadrack Njuguna, 39, a butcher who lives and does business in Umoja and a Mr Joseph Mwangi, a conductor.

The family of Dr Chege has accused police of killing him after he protested the alleged killing of his son by officers attached to Kinyago AP Camp.

His son, Alex Ngugi, was killed on Monday, February 13, after he was accused of being a "notorious criminal".

Police claim the 'suspect' was found with a toy pistol but the family claims the fake weapon was planted on their first-born son upon being felled by the bullet.

The family says Dr Chege, 51, was killed after he led a protest to Kinyago AP Camp, where officers confronted them with tear gas.

