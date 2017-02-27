27 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Identify Four Bodies Dumped At Kikuyu Garage

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stella Cherono

The four bodies that were found dumped at a garage at Gitaru in Kikuyu last Friday have been identified.

According to police, the remains that were found in a vehicle are those of Dr David Chege and Mr Martin Musyoka, 38, a seller of second-hand clothes in Mwea who lived in Thika.

The other two are those of Mr Shadrack Njuguna, 39, a butcher who lives and does business in Umoja and a Mr Joseph Mwangi, a conductor.

The family of Dr Chege has accused police of killing him after he protested the alleged killing of his son by officers attached to Kinyago AP Camp.

His son, Alex Ngugi, was killed on Monday, February 13, after he was accused of being a "notorious criminal".

Police claim the 'suspect' was found with a toy pistol but the family claims the fake weapon was planted on their first-born son upon being felled by the bullet.

The family says Dr Chege, 51, was killed after he led a protest to Kinyago AP Camp, where officers confronted them with tear gas.

More follows.

Kenya

Youths Block Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka in Meru

Youths opposed to the National Super Alliance (Nasa) have blocked Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka from addressing a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.