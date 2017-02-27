Liberia: No Holds Barred - Philly Town Hall Puts Liberian Presidential Candidate Brumskine Under the Microscope

Philadelphia — In the absence of presidential debates, candidates vying for the Liberian presidency have had an easy ride and in most cases, have been lucky to dodge questions or simply escape the opportunity to answer pertinent issues likely to dog their reign - if they get to the presidency. Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, the political leader of the opposition Liberty Party found out this much when he addressed a rather hostile Town Hall gathering Sunday.

Political observers say the town hall format is one way constituents can dissect and scrutinize politicians seeking their votes in the absence of an opportunity to hear about their plans to lead the country. But many here Sunday felt they were not given enough time as many were forced to leave without getting a chance to throw questions to the candidate. Aides broke the question and answer sessions midday way as the candidate took a break for what was described as a prearrange meeting, sending those who had showed up into a frenzy and anger.

Some 22 candidates are vying for the presidency with a little more than two million votes likely to be at stake.

While many of those seated at the Victory Harvest Church may not get a chance to cast their ballots, Cllr. Brumskine acknowledged that the Diaspora input is usually an influential voice for those eyeing the presidency. "Most of you are not going home to vote but my people you must realize your importance: If you don't know who you are, it's difficult for you to interact the way you should. No country in the world has ever fully developed without the input of talents, of expertise of its citizens in the Diaspora."

In Philadelphia Sunday, Cllr. Brumskine got off on good footing, trumpeting a polished political career highlighted with his much-heralded exit from the Taylor government and what he says was his exemplary record as President of the Senate.

Shooting Down Silver Spoon Perceptions

But if the town hall setting was aimed at offering a soft landing for the Liberty Party political leader, Diaspora Liberians in the area were keen put the candidate's feet to the fire.

Jerry Wion, who runs the Liberian African News Service, LANS, a telephone dial-up news medium, took issues with the LP leader who accused of being born with a spoon in his mouth. "Where was Mr. Brumskine prior to the 1980 coup. You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth. You're probably up there in the same age range of Dr. Tipoteh, Dr. H. Boimah Fahnbulleh who have all been marginalized and you remain silent. What you are saying here today, you did not say it before. You guys were born in the TWP. What is your position on accountability, justice and prosecution."

Cllr. Brumskine fired back while calling for a toning down of the style of questioning. Let's try not to insult me because it's difficult to insult me, I'm a politician and I have been one a long time. I was not born with a silver spoon in my mouth."

Cllr. Brumskine says his father whose name in Bassa means a poor man's lawyer took care of his family by representing indigent clients. "I went to Bassa High School. I walked one hour to go to school, one hour to go back. If we didn't have bread fruit in Guzon, many days we would have gone to bed hungry. My mother used to pick the bread fruit, steam it in the morning, bread fruit dumboy in the afternoon, fried bread fruit in the evening. So you see today, I am who I am not because I was born with a silver spoon but I am who I am by the grace of God, if not his grace wouldn't be in me. At the end of the day, it's just God that got me going. For you information, Tipoteh taught me at the University of Liberia, he was my professor."

Brumskine lineage is reminiscent of one which dogged the current President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf who is perceived by many as being an Americo-Liberian.

Sirleaf did not address the controversy on the campaign trail but was forced to dedicate much of her March 2006 speech to the US Congress explaining her parental lineage and her indigenous tie to her mother and her German father.

Said Sirleaf: "My family exemplifies the economic and social divide that has torn our nation. Unlike many privileged Liberians, I can claim no American lineage. Three of my grandparents were indigenous Liberians; the fourth was a German who married a rural market woman. That grandfather was forced to leave the country when Liberia, in loyalty to the United States, declared war on Germany in 1914. Both of my grandmothers were farmers and village traders. They could not read or write any language, as more than three-quarters of our people still cannot today; but they worked hard, they loved their country, they loved their families, and they believed in education. They inspired me then, and their memory motivates me now to serve my people, to sacrifice for the world and honestly serve humanity. I could not, I will not, I cannot betray their trust."

Shooting Down Mittal Conflict of Interest

Wion's question laid the basis for more controversial questions for Brumskine,

Activist Vandalark Patrick was interested in the candidate's potential conflict of interest issues with ArcelorMittal. "In your presentation, you did talk about being corruption free but my understanding is that you are the lawyer for Mittal Steel and Mittal Steel according to the Moore Stephens report was among sixty-four companies that were found to be non-compliance with the Liberian law. Mittal Steel violated the Liberian law and you being the legal counsel of Mittal Steel and wanting to be president of Liberia. How can we be convinced that under your administration these things that you help to advise through legal means will be avoided?

Brumskine appearing to showcase the town hall format as his comfort zone took Patricks to task for laying a false premise. "A lawyer does not necessarily prepare documents for client," he said.

"Mittal Steel for example had a compliant officer, a lawyer who is working in the company. I'm a corporate lawyer, I'm not a litigator. I had nothing to do with their compliance. I do not represent Mittal Steel anymore. When I decided to run for president of Liberia, people said you can't represent these people any longer. I said I agree with your and Mittal Steel was my largest source of income, once again for love of country I gave it up. How many politicians will do that, that will have that kind of big income and give it up for love of country. Look to my record, it's there. I'm no stranger."

James Toney, another Pennsylvania resident was more concerned about what many say is Brumskine's reneging of his decision not to contest the presidency after his loss in 2011. "Madam Sirleaf said she would not be running for second term and came back and said she would be a formidable candidate. Similarly, you said the same thing after the 2011 elections when you said: "I will not be running again. For the benefit of some of us here just convince us why the turnaround." Why did you change your mind?

In his defense, Brumskine explained that the comment was not made after his loss but rather in an interview with Daily Observer. "It wasn't after I lost the election that I made that statement, Kenneth Best did the interview, I was throwing a bait out there to the Liberian people, I said if your don't vote for me I will not run again. Believe you me. What I am doing today is not a walk in the park, it's a sacrificial thing, I will not be sitting in law office making money representing Mittal Steel."

The LP political leader says he is running again because the vision that he has for Liberia has not been accomplished. "When you tell me say Liberia is reconciled, I will step aside, if you tell me say corruption is no longer in our country I will step aside. When you tell me say that you have created sufficient job for our people, I will step aside. When you tell me that we have free education for our children I will step aside, when you tell me that there is health care service for our old people, for our young people and for all, I will step aside. Until then boss man, I am running for Liberia."

Recent controversies surrounding high salaries of lawmakers also claimed the attention of the town hall gathering.

Timothy Bayor wanted to know how a President Brumskine will deal with the exorbitant salaries of lawmakers. But the candidate says he would prefer to deal with the executive branch before attempting to intervene with lawmakers. "Those salaries are economic blankets on the backs of the Liberian people. My first task is to first look at the salary of the president. I'm not going to bother the other people but I am going to handle my own situation first. I'm going to look at the salary of the president and say we're going to cut this salary, we're going to cut it. It's just too much for the Liberian people I would first take a look at the president's salaries then I will invite the legislature to follow suit. The idea is not to start with a confrontational stuff but to do it by example and have them join me for us to move our country forward."

One issue that continues to dog many constituencies is the issue of what would an incoming government do with the dozens of audit reports being completed by the General Auditing Commission. Wesley Johnson wanted to know whether the candidate would implement the GAC findings if elected.

Strong Anti-Graft Pledge

Cllr. Brumskine says he would implement the laws of Liberia if he is required to do so. "If the laws of Liberia require me to go back, I will go back, if the laws of Liberia require me to review audit reports before I implement them, then they will be reviewed by my administration before they are investigated and implemented."

Brumskine cautioned that his administration will be careful so as there can be no appearance of witch hunting. "There's something more important than even prosecuting those people, it is the peace and stability of our country. Let them know that in Brumskine administration, we are not here to witch hunt people. We're not going after people unless the law supports that."

The LP leader said he will have a Ministry of Justice that will be independent of the presidency. "The President must not be the one to say go prosecute people, it will be the justice ministry job. If my best friend, God forbid commits an offense, I will tell the justice ministry do not come and tell me anything, go and prosecute the person within the confines of the law. I want to hear about it like everybody else reading the newspaper. ,

David Cassell wanted to know why so many people were eyeing the presidency and how can Liberians be guaranteed that what they are saying is genuine. Brumskine said his record speaks for itself.

"You will not be assured of what I tell you today, you will be assured by my track record. Anybody ever elected me to any position before? If I say no, then I cannot be president. I should at least must have been elected town chief before I can talk about being elected president. What did I do when I was Senator, did I steal money, No. Did he have opportunity to steal? Yes. Did he take advantage of the poor people? No. What did he do? He was advocating for the people of Liberia. What happened at the end of the day, he was fighting for the Liberian people so much that he left the government and at some point, run out of the country. You can trust me, look at my track record.

Massa Dugbor, a mother and social worker was more concerned about early childhood and what plans Cllr. Brumskine and his party had considering the poor state of the education system in Liberia.

The LP leader says his administration, if elected into office will reserve a significant portion of its budget toward education and healthcare. "I believe that unless our children get the foundation in the beginning, it's difficult for them to grow academically."

He said Liberia should invest in early childhood education and a Liberty Party government will make sure that schoolkids are allowed to be in school as long as their parents will admit and will invest money in a way that government can train more people and upgrade the salaries of teachers. "We must ensure that computers are made available in every school in the country. People think it's very expensive, it's not. All we need to do is get a satellite dish, get a small generator power it and the children can have access to learn things. We don't have to wait to read volumes and volumes of books. But our whole thing is to make sure teachers are trained, teachers are well paid and children have the opportunity to stay in school and teachers will be required for continuing education programs. You got teachers who haven't read a new book in 20 years but still trying to teach. It's not their fault but the fault of the government. So, we will make sure that we have programs where teachers can be taught."

Decentralization Out of the Question

On the issue of decentralization, Cllr. Brumskine disagreed with a current proposal on the table of the Sirleaf administration under which superintendents will be elected, declaring that Liberia is not ready to elect superintendents because it is a very expensive process. "When you elect a superintendent to whom does the superintendent reports? To the people because we do not have a direct representational form of government, we have representative form of government, when you elect the superintendent that means you will have to elect representative body for each of the counties for the superintendent to report. We do not even have money for education, we don't have money for health, can you imagine."

Despite the hostile town hall environment, aides to Brumskine say he held his own. But on a continent where presidential debates have become a rarity, the multiplicity of candidates eyeing the presidency makes it unlikely that Liberians will get a chance to hear from the those looking to lead them in such a format.

In next door Ghana, which held elections recently, the main opposition leader, Nana Akufo-Addo, who went on to win, skipped the country's only presidential debate and decided to stick to prior campaign commitments, passing off an opportunity to present his message on a high-profile platform. But denying voters a chance to hear what political parties have on their plate could prove costly particularly in a volatile and somewhat fragile environment where voters are susceptible political patronage and the issues that matter often find themselves lost in translation.