27 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kings Lose Lock Duo for Sunwolves Trip

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Southern Kings will travel to Singapore without lock Irne Herbst, after the 23-year-old sustained concussion during the weekend's match against the Jaguares at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Herbst is therefore unavailable for selection for the Kings' travelling squad that will take on the Sunwolves in Singapore this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Kings were dealt another blow last week when another lock, Cameron Lindsay, sustained a Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) tear at training, ruling the 25-year-old out of action for 12 weeks.

In better news for the side, prop Dayan van der Westhuizen and wing Wandile Mjekevu returned to full training on Monday after both players recovered from foot injuries.

Flank CJ Velleman continues to make good progress with therehabilitation on his injured knee and is on track for a return to action in April.

Saturday's match against the Sunwolves in Singapore kicks off at 12:55 (SA time).

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Attacking Immigrants Not Patriotic or Revolutionary - Thabo Mbeki

Newly elected chancellor of the University of South Africa (Unisa), Thabo Mbeki, has expressed concern over violent… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.