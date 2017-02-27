South Africa: Kings Lose Lock Duo for Sunwolves Trip

The Southern Kings will travel to Singapore without lock Irne Herbst, after the 23-year-old sustained concussion during the weekend's match against the Jaguares at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Herbst is therefore unavailable for selection for the Kings' travelling squad that will take on the Sunwolves in Singapore this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Kings were dealt another blow last week when another lock, Cameron Lindsay, sustained a Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) tear at training, ruling the 25-year-old out of action for 12 weeks.

In better news for the side, prop Dayan van der Westhuizen and wing Wandile Mjekevu returned to full training on Monday after both players recovered from foot injuries.

Flank CJ Velleman continues to make good progress with therehabilitation on his injured knee and is on track for a return to action in April.

Saturday's match against the Sunwolves in Singapore kicks off at 12:55 (SA time).

Source: Sport24