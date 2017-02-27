South Africa: Manhunt for Mphephu Murder Suspects

press release

The Police in Mphephu outside Thohoyandou have launched a massive manhunt for suspects who shot and killed a Taxi owner yesterday.

It is alleged that the deceased, who was in the company of his wife and a 16 year old child, was busy parking his car at Nzhelele Spar when two unknown male suspects started shooting at them. They were still inside the car when the bullet struck the deceased, who is in his fifties, killing him instantly.

His wife sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Hospital for medical treatment and the child was not injured.

The motive behind this incident is still unknown but taxi violence cannot be ruled out.

The suspects are unknown and police investigations are still continuing.

Anyone with information may contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 084 322 1341 or the nearest Police Station or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the Crime Line SMS at 32211 that is operating 24/7. Tipsters can remain anonymous.