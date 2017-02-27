South Africa: Reality Check - How Strong Is Zuma's Real Support Base?

analysis

As we get closer to the ANC's elective conference in December, the politics of the leadership contest appear more complicated and muddy, rather than clearer and better defined. We already know that some organisations have nailed their colours to the mast. But the real action is in the provinces.

Over the weekend it emerged that the leader of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala, had told an ANC Youth League conference that people should serve "neither white monopoly capital nor the emerging bourgeoisie". And, far more interestingly, he said this specifically in the context of the Gupta family. While his words are open to several interpretations, this could suggest that President Zuma's support in his home province might not be rock solid. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

The importance of the role that the KwaZulu-Natal ANC played in the political developments of the last decade cannot be underestimated. Famously, it was the ANC in that province that first adopted Zuma's campaign as its own. Such was the strength of its feeling on the matter that there were even mutterings that the provincial party might want to break away from the national ANC if he had lost at the Polokwane conference. In the...