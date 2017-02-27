South Africa: Four Family Members Brutally Killed in Umlazi, One Suspect Fatally Shot During Shootout With Police

press release

Kwazulu — In the early hours this morning at 01:15, in G section, Umlazi, a group of suspects went to the local tavern where they held up the patrons. At gunpoint they forced them into another room where they robbed the victims of their cellphones and money. After they robbed them, they shot eight victims. The victims sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical attention. The injured victims are aged between 20 and 50.

The same suspects proceeded to another house at the same section where a family was accosted by three suspects who demanded their cellphones and money. The suspects fatally shot three family members and injured one. The injured victim was taken to hospital for medical attention and later died.

Umlazi SAPS members together with members of the Durban Flying Squad quickly responded to the scene. Two suspects managed to flee the scene on foot whilst the other fired shots at the police. Police returned fire fatally wounding a suspect. A 9mm pistol believed to be used in the murder of the family members was also found next to the deceased suspect.

Preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that the deceased suspect was arrested in November last year for possession of an unlicensed firearm in the Umlazi area. Two female victims were also raped during the ordeal. Among the family members that died was the mother aged 59, her two sons and a daughter. One female victim survived the attack. Police investigations continue.