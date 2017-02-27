South Africa: Update On Laphalale Farmer's Murder

press release

The Police in Lephalale have made a major breakthrough by arresting four (04) suspects for the murder of a farmer which occurred at the beginning of this month.

It is alleged that on the 2017-02-06 at about 03:15 Mr Hendrick Peter Peterson aged 57 was attacked by unknown suspects where he sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital but unfortunately he passed away on the way.

During this attack , the following items were robbed:

- Isuzu white bakkie with registration numbers BYZ 077 L.

- Point 22 rifle.

- 303 rifle.

- 2 cellphones.

The fourth suspect aged 35 was arrested yesterday and he is also linked to a series of house breaking and theft cases that were committed around the Lephalale area.

The arrest of this fourth suspect was made during an Intelligent driven operation that was carried out at Steenbokpan outside Lephalale following the theft of motor vehicle which occurred in Marapong two days ago.

The suspect stole a Hyundai H1and along the way, the vehicle broke down and that is when Police arrested him and confiscated the stolen car.

He will appear before the Ellisras Magistrate's Court on Monday 27 February 2017 for theft of motor vehicle and murder.

The case against the three suspects who were arrested earlier was postponed until 06 March2017 at the same Court for a formal bail application and all of them are still in custody and they were identified as follows:

- Phineas Molangoane aged 36

- Joel Matshaba aged 34

- Thapelo Motsamai aged 22

Police investigations are still continuing.