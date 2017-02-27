South Africa: 'War Is Coming' - Prasa Acting CEO On Media Reports

"I remain a proud, incorruptible public servant," Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) acting group CEO Collins Letsoalo said on Monday, announcing that a war was brewing between him and those allegedly trying to destabilise the company. "I will fight this corruption in Prasa. I will fight this nepotism in Prasa... I want to say to my colleagues, war is coming, but we must never deviate from the cause. Dogs never bark at stationary cars."

Letsoalo held a press briefing to respond to a damaging Sunday Times report which alleged that he had increased his salary from R1.7m to R5.9m per annum in October. He was appointed in July 2016.

But Letsoalo said the paper had ignored what his employer, the Department of Transport, had said in response to the newspaper's queries.

He said an onslaught of media attacks against him and Prasa were coming.

"I hear that the articles that are going to come... talk about my colleagues that I brought with me. I also hear the other one will talk about the increase of one of the group executives. I will wait for them."

'Prasa better today than yesterday'

Letsoalo said "unholy alliances" were spearheading the campaign against him, adding that this attack on him and Prasa was a result of resistance against his turnaround plan."I know these people. I know who they are. One of these good days I'll bring you the evidence and show you what they are doing to undermine me and the good work I have done at Prasa.

"We must never be naive. You must understand the interest at Prasa. You have organisations that have about R13.9bn irregular expenditure. What would happen when you try and change that?"

Under his management, Prasa was delivering on its targets and corruption was being rooted out, he said.

"I remain a proud incorruptible public servant. No amount of front page attacks is going to worry me... Prasa today is a better than yesterday."

Source: News24