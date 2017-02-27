South Africa: Give Us a Chance - Maimane On Mangaung Campaign Trail

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Monday called on residents of a Mangaung ward not to wait until 2019 if they wanted change.

"You know by now that this ANC government won't change, so it's up to you to change governments," he said.

The DA leader went on door-to-door visits and held a community meeting in Thaba Nchu on Monday.

Ward 39 in Mangaung would hold by-elections on Wednesday. Maimane encouraged locals to think about what they wanted from government.

"If you don't like how this municipality is run - if you are unhappy with the lack of services, the lack of infrastructure development, the dirty toilets, the poor water supply - then change it. You are the only people who can do so."

They would be voting for progress and development in their communities, Maimane told them.

"The change you make here in your community is the same change you will get to make nationally in 2019. By voting for a DA councillor next Wednesday, you will take the first, important step towards building the future you want for yourself, for your family and for your community."

He asked the community to give them a chance, so the party could show them what they could do. If people were unhappy, they could vote them out.

"You don't owe us, or any other party, your vote. But you do owe it to your families, your children, your community to give them the best possible chance at building a future."

