27 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Give Us a Chance - Maimane On Mangaung Campaign Trail

Tagged:

Related Topics

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Monday called on residents of a Mangaung ward not to wait until 2019 if they wanted change.

"You know by now that this ANC government won't change, so it's up to you to change governments," he said.

The DA leader went on door-to-door visits and held a community meeting in Thaba Nchu on Monday.

Ward 39 in Mangaung would hold by-elections on Wednesday. Maimane encouraged locals to think about what they wanted from government.

"If you don't like how this municipality is run - if you are unhappy with the lack of services, the lack of infrastructure development, the dirty toilets, the poor water supply - then change it. You are the only people who can do so."

They would be voting for progress and development in their communities, Maimane told them.

"The change you make here in your community is the same change you will get to make nationally in 2019. By voting for a DA councillor next Wednesday, you will take the first, important step towards building the future you want for yourself, for your family and for your community."

He asked the community to give them a chance, so the party could show them what they could do. If people were unhappy, they could vote them out.

"You don't owe us, or any other party, your vote. But you do owe it to your families, your children, your community to give them the best possible chance at building a future."

Source: News24

South Africa

Attacking Immigrants Not Patriotic or Revolutionary - Thabo Mbeki

Newly elected chancellor of the University of South Africa (Unisa), Thabo Mbeki, has expressed concern over violent… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.