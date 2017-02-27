27 February 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Moroccan People to Celebrate 10th Birthday of HRH Princess Lalla Khadija

Rabat — The Royal family and the Moroccan people will celebrate on Tuesday the 10th Birthday of HRH Princess Lalla Khadija.

On February 28, 2007, the Ministry of Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery had announced the birth of HRH Princess Lalla Khadija, second child of HM King Mohammed VI after HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan.

On this day, after the news was welcomed with a 21 gun-salute, groups of Moroccans headed to the Royal Palace of Rabat to express their joy and happiness.

HRH Princess Lalla Khadija has already made her first steps in public life. She appeared in February 2013 with her mother, HRH Princess Lalla Salma, Chairwoman of the Lalla Salma Foundation for the prevention and treatment of cancers, in the inauguration in the city of Casablanca of a center for children with cancer.

Morocco

