Sierra Leone: VP Updates President Koroma On Barrow's Inauguration

Upon his return from the inauguration ceremony of the new Gambian President Adama Barrow, Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh who represented President Ernest Bai Koroma has verbally updated him at State House on Friday February 24, 2017.

During the update, Vice President Foh informed that the ceremony went on well and that President Koroma was at every moment remembered for his role in resolving the Gambian political impasse. He conveyed an invite to his boss from President Barrow who has expressed desire to share experience with President Koroma in the shortest possible time.

Meanwhile, VP Foh also informed the president about the Association of Sierra Leone University in The Gambia who expressed admiration over his leadership qualities not only in the sub-region but also on the world stage. He said they have considered President Koroma as their number one alumni with registration number 001.

Also in the update was a condolence message from the APC Gambia branch for the loss of Ambassador Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara. The VP also apprised the president of a certificate of appreciation by the SLPP membership in The Gambia given to him (VP Foh) for his inclusive leadership disposition. He also presented two Gambian magazines, including two leading Gambian newspapers carrying Gambia - Sierra Leone stories.

In conclusion, the vice president reported about a proposed visit to Sierra Leone by a Senegalese delegation to be led by Sierra Leone Ambassador to Senegal on March 9thto establish the Trans Airline which will be providing airline services in the region.

President Koroma commended VP Foh for not only the manner in which he attended the inauguration ceremony, but also the way in which he engaged the Sierra Leonean community in The Gambia. He extended his gratitude to the Association of Sierra Leone University in the Gambia for the recognition and commended the SLPP membership for recognizing the veep's efforts.