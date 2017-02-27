Cameroon: NUDP - Bello Bouba Re-Elected National Chairman

The National Chairman of the National Union for Democracy and Progress, NUDP, Bello Bouba Maigari has once again won the confidence of members of the party who by acclamation voted him as NUDP chairman for the next five years. Bello Bouba Maigari who has been the National Chairman of the party since 1992 was re-elected unopposed during the 6th ordinary congress of NUDP that held in Yaounde on February 25, 2017. Massively attended by delegates and militants from the ten regions of the country and scores of representatives from friendly political parties like the ruling CPDM, SDF, UPC, FSNC, UPF, MP, MDP amongst others, the congress served as an opportunity for the party to assess the path covered within the last five years and chart a way forward on the wake of a municipal, legislative and presidential elections in 2018. In his policy speech, the National Chairman called for the improvement of the electoral system by extending the biometric system to the polling stations, the institution of a single ballot paper as well as the reduction of voting age to 18 years.

He also expressed the desire of the party to see Government Delegates replaced by elected mayors. The current security and socio-political and economic situation of the country did not leave the NUDP chairman indifferent as he praised President Paul Biya and his government for efforts in the fight against Boko Haram terrorist group that has for the past two years posed a security threat in the Far North Region of the country. On the situation in the two English Speaking regions, Bello Bouba Maigari encouraged government to continue dialogue so that the future of the country is not compromised. Cameroon, he added, has to remain one and indivisible, united in its diversity. He hailed the creation of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism urging the Head of State to appoint its members as soon as possible.