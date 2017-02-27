Gambia: Gunjur Clout Tanji to Surpass Sifoe in Wc Regional 3rd Division

Gunjur United on Saturday came from one nil down to beat Tanji United 2-1 in the all-Kombo South derby fixtures played at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field to surpass Sifoe United in group A of the 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league.

Gunjur United are third-place in group A with 4 points in two games after their stunning 2-0 win over Jambanjelly United at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field before their 1-1 draw with Jabang Soccer boys in their second game at the Dembadou Mini Stadium in Sukuta.

Tanji United are second-spot in group A with 5 points in three games after their 2-0 win over Sanyang United in the all-Kombo South derby game played at the Tanji Football Field.

This came after their 1-1 draw with Sanchaba Sulay Jobe Football Academy played at the Tanji Football Field before their Saturday's crunch clash with Gunjur United, who are eyeing for top spot in group A.

Tanji United opened the scores through Kebba Darboe in the 5th minute of the game from the penalty spot after Gunjur United's left-back Alagie Sarr alias Asarr handled the ball inside the area to give his side the lead.

Gunjur United were reduced to ten men after left-back Alagie Sarr alias Asarr was sent off on receiving a second yellow card.

Gunjur United responded quickly for an equalizer and created some goal-scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize on them thus the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Tanji United.

Upon resumption of the game, Gunjur United regrouped themselves and piled pressure on Tanji United and did level the scores through striker Malang Jassey alias Uncle in the 70th minute of the game to cancel Kebba Darboe's 5th-minute opener from the penalty spot to make it 1-1.

The 2016 Fibank-sponsored Super Nawettan best player Salifu Bojang alias Bapa snatched the winner for Gunjur United in the dying minute of the game from an astonishing close-range strike to inspire the Gunjur-based outfit to top spot in group A with 7 points in three games.

Tanji United dropped to third-place in group A with 5 points in four games after their 2-1 defeat to Gunjur United in the all-Kombo South derby game at the weekend.