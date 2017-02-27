Gambia: Registration Opener for Kombo South District Tourney

Registration is open for the 2017 Kombo South district football tournament, as the district's biggest football fiesta is fast approaching.

The registration is pegged at D5,000 per village and deadline for registration is 10 March 2017.

It would be recalled that Kartong clinched the last Kombo South district football tournament title following their 1-0 win over Tanji in a well-attended final game played at the Sanyang Football Field.

Midfielder Ernest Gibba scored the only goal for Folonko boys in the game to claim their first-ever Kombo South district football tournament title.