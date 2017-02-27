27 February 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: I Chose Regga Because of Girls - Patoranking

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ladies man, Patoranking has not stopped amazing us with his music. From Nigeria to South Africa and London, the singer is very much in demand for his infectious reggae tunes. It will not surprise to know why he ended up becoming a reggae star.

Hear what he got to say about that, "One of the reasons I chose reggae even though it might sound funny is because of the girls. I remember back then in secondary school, if you did not know how to mime songs, you could not get the girls and I like standing out.

"I thought it would be wise for me to mime the songs that my colleagues won't know. I listened to more reggae songs. Whenever I did that, the girls were always impressed. I listened to a lot of Bob Marley and Lucky Dube's songs."

Ghana

I Was My Husband's Punching Bag - Tonto Dikeh

Recently, star actress, Tonto Dikeh, has been in the news over the turbulence rocking her 17-month-old marriage. At… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.