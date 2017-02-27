Ghana: I Chose Regga Because of Girls - Patoranking

Ladies man, Patoranking has not stopped amazing us with his music. From Nigeria to South Africa and London, the singer is very much in demand for his infectious reggae tunes. It will not surprise to know why he ended up becoming a reggae star.

Hear what he got to say about that, "One of the reasons I chose reggae even though it might sound funny is because of the girls. I remember back then in secondary school, if you did not know how to mime songs, you could not get the girls and I like standing out.

"I thought it would be wise for me to mime the songs that my colleagues won't know. I listened to more reggae songs. Whenever I did that, the girls were always impressed. I listened to a lot of Bob Marley and Lucky Dube's songs."