Ghana: Forestry Official Wages Campaign Against Encroachers

Kumasi — The Nkawie District Forestry manager of the Forestry Services Division of the Forestry Commission, Nana Poku Bosompem has waged war against encroachers of the Tano Offin Forest Reserve.

He says his Outfit is battle ready to protect the Tano-Offin Forest Reserve, which is already under strict protection.The District Forestry Manager told newsmen that his outfit is bent on nibbling the activities of the Illegal chainsaw and mining in the bud by bringing in the military to flush them out.

According to him, some of them have been arrested and prosecuted and that the communities along the Tano Offin Forest reserve are being sensitised to be vigilant on the miscreants and report to the forestry office for prompt action.

He said the campaign against encroachment of the Forest, one of the most important ecosystems in the sub region, is on-going and that if the Forestry Service is not provoked by their activities, encroachers would also not be provoked.

"We want to do something like rebel movement so that we face them squarely", he assured.

Nana Bosompem disclosed that, the chieftaincy issue that came up at Nyinahini has increased the activities of galamsey and chainsaw operations exposing forest guards to danger because of claims of ownership of such lands.

Touching on bushfires, he said, dry season also comes with challenges where farmers and lunatics set fire indiscriminately while chainsaw operators also go to the forest with petrol.

"My people are there patrolling and hope nothing unfortunate will happen", he stressed and advised the people to help protect the forest for the nation to benefit