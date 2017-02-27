Ghana: 20 Million Cedis ($4,333,821) for Independence Day Celebration... Hmmm!

opinion

MUSINGS FROM AFAR

"On March 6, in a few weeks' time, Ghana will attain 60 years as an independent nation. I suspect that those early nationalists would be disappointed, if they came today and saw the level of development we have achieved in 60 years of independence. Our journey has had some highs and unfortunately many lows. Since we accepted a consensus on how we should be governed with the onset of the Fourth Republic, we have performed more creditably. It is within this period of 24 years that Ghana has witnessed a consistent period of development". - Nana Akufo Ado (President of the Republic of Ghana)

Not too long after this, President Nana Akufo-Addo announced that the celebration of Ghana's sixtieth anniversary will cost a whopping GHS 20 million. The announcement was made during the unveiling of the Ghana@60 celebrations logo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The announcement was greeted with mixed feelings. It seemed as though the two statements were in conflict with each other. In one breathe you get the sense that Ghana has not maximised its full potential, in another there is a reason for celebration. Ghanaians are divided on the 20 million cedi Ghana@60 celebrations. Some are of the view that:

1) It is an opportunity for the political and social elite to party

2) Ghana@60 celebration is not value for money

3) Ghana@60 celebration is value for money

The points enumerated above raise critical questions that are at the heart of my writing today. As always, I write from my own personal perspective.

Opportunity for the political and social elite to party

Some afro pessimist folks I spoke to regarding Ghana @ 60 celebration were very fierce in their critique and condemnation. They described this as yet another opportunity for the political elite to party at the expense of the "ordinary" Ghanaian. Their observation cannot be entirely dismissed especially if this is viewed within the context of the admission of the President that the progress we have chalked has been checked. To them, Ghana parties at the least opportunity. For example: In the past, Ghana's politicians have partied when they contracted loans (debt) and partied amidst taunting their political opponents that it is a sign of good governance and faith of the creditor in the government. Could it be the case that Ghana since the time of Osagyefo simply has partied at the slightest conceivable opportunity? If we recall, before the Karpower Vessel (which was to supply 225 MW of electricity) set off from Turkish waters, the then Power Minister Dr Kwabena Donkor and a few high profile dignitaries flew to Istanbul (Turkey) to inaugurate the vessel at a colourful ceremony (party) at the expense of the Ghanaian tax payer. Shockingly, on its arrival there was another ceremony (party) at the Tema Harbour. What a waste of Ghana's resources. Could there be some truth in the assertion that we simply party at the least conceivable opportunity? You decide.

Ghana at 60 celebration is not value for money

The fundamental question many are asking is simply this "Is this 20 million cedis ($ 4,333,821.00) budget value for money? Could the money not be used for something of 'real' value? You need not be a rocket scientist to agree with President Akufo- Addo that the founding fathers of Ghana would be disappointed at the progress Ghana has chalked in the last 60 years as a sovereign state. So what exactly are we celebrating then? The country's Institutions are weak and not performing optimally. Accountable governance seems absent in its true sense. Rule of Law as enshrined in our constitutions seems to favour the privileged few. Those we elect to serve lord over us. The Educational standards are falling and failing; Agriculture is in a sorry state, State Assets eg vehicles etc. have been 'looted' by those elected/appointed to govern. What is Ghana celebrating @ 60 for? Could it be the vice-presidential edifice costing over $14 million? What is Ghana celebrating after 60 years of self-determination? Some have even gone as far as ridiculing Ghana by sarcastically suggesting that we will be celebrating those petty thieves lynched to death for stealing "car batteries" while honouring political thieves because they are smart to collaborate to loot and steal from Ghana's scarce resources. Could it be that we are celebrating the fact that the fundamentals of our economy have not changed much since independence? May be we will be celebrating our lack of financial discipline. Not too long after going HIPC, we are back in debt with some economic commentators estimating Ghana's external indebtedness as high as 75% of Ghana's GDP. Ghana's debt stock ballooned partly because some of those elected to govern steal and misappropriate state resources. Indeed, they colluded with others (foreigners) and in some cases among themselves to loot the country's coffers. It is very sad therefore when the average Ghanaian continues to die from preventable and treatable diseases such as malaria. This indeed is the tragedy of Ghana! Those who hold this view may not be entirely wrong with their observation.

Ghana at 60 celebration is value for money

There is yet another view. It is the view that there is a lot to celebrate. The proponents of this view admonishes those critical of the Ghana @ 60 celebrations to be measured in their critique. They maintain that there is a lot to celebrate as a country post-independence. There is a lot to be proud of as a nation. The sense of pride among Ghanaians is ever so visible for all to see. The character of the Ghanaian is exemplary on the African Continent. Ghanaians are friendly, charitable and their hospitality is very well acknowledged across the globe. We have had four smooth successful General Elections since the fourth republic. We have a vibrant media and to some extent the institutions in Ghana even though weak, seem to work. You just need to look at the many rulings of the Supreme Court prior to the General Election to be proud as a nation. Apart from these, 60 years is a remarkable milestone. Ghana is a shining torch of hope in Africa. The value of goodwill, birthed from these celebrations, is truly priceless. The Ghana @ 60 celebration must tell the story of Ghana since independence to date in an objective, frank and sincere way. It must be a time of reawakening the National Pride. They say Ghana indeed must seize the opportunity to ask those difficult but essential questions "Who is a Ghanaian" and define this within the context of our line of travel. In their opinion, symposiums and lectures must be organised across our town halls and educational institutions to tell the Ghanaian story and inject a sense of patriotism in every citizen. The story of Ghana must be celebrated. Ghana must indeed celebrate, be thankful and optimistic about the prospects of the future.

My view

Just like many in Ghana, I will be marking the day with jubilant celebration. I intend to invite a few friends over to dine and feast to mark the occasion. I will seize the opportunity to tell them about the story of Ghana in a colourful and truthful way. From the pre-colonial days to the days of Osagyefo through independence to the present. It will be a story scripted with facts and interspersed with satire. I hope to inject a sense of the Ghanaian heritage into my two adorable sons and friends, hoping that one day they too will be given the opportunity to serve this great country; without the hindrance nor the accusation of being tagged a foreigner by virtue of their place of birth. I support the idea that Ghana must mark the occasion with jubilant celebrations. We have achieved a remarkable milestone in the context of what is happening in Africa. The celebration must be inclusive, moderate and measured. We must use the occasion to do some introspection and reflect on what we must do to set the country on its right footing. The Ghanaian dream must now be a reality. It must not be an occasion for the political and social elite to party and dine at the expense of the average Ghanaian. My appeal is that such celebrations must include a wide section of the "ordinary" Ghanaian populace (across all political and social divide). The disadvantaged in society equally matter! The President who many have described it as 'Ghana's last hope' must honour this promise as well "I shall protect the public purse by insisting on value-for-money in all public transactions. Public service is just that - service and not an avenue for making money. Money is to be made in the private sector, not the public". I must equally applaud the President for the assurance that corporate Ghana in particular will provide the funds for the anniversary with a minimum or no burden at all on the national treasury. Ghana @ 60 should not be a repeat of Ghana @ 50.

The founding fathers of Ghana will agree with Nana Akufo- Addo the son of Edward Akufo- Addo (a founding father himself) when he said, "No matter the diversity of opinions and the diversity of origins, we are all fully paid-up members of the Ghana project and these celebrations should advance that sense of unity and oneness among us".