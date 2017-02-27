Ghana: Hearts Earn First Win

Hearts of Oak were made to work extremely hard for their first three points. Hearts coach, Frank Nuttal, started with ever influential goalie Ben Mensah who was flanked by Otoo, Nimo and hard tackling Inusah Musah.

The game was preceded by heavy rain and the fans of the home side will not be discouraged and got behind their team.

Hearts of Oak first shot on target came on the 9th minute when in-form Patrick Razak sent in a powerful in-swinger but the goalkeeper of All Stars tipped it over the bar.

Ivorian import Alex Kouami, who was starting his second game of the season was very influential and got the Phobians the first goal of the game with a missile that brought the rainy stadium alive.

Richard Arthur popped up for Wa All Stars to pull his side back to 1-1 after being set up by Ben Mensah.

The goalkeeper had a howler and Richard Arthur was on hand to punish him. Hearts of Oak put up a strong showing to pick up their first three points of the season.