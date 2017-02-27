27 February 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Liberty Survive Medeama Scare

Tagged:

Related Topics

Liberty Professionals survived a resilient Medeama side to claim a 3-2 win at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman in the Ghana Premier League.

Bernard Arthur scored a double and captain Samuel Sarfo added the second in the dying embers of the game.

Medeama went into the clash without midfield talisman Kwasi Donsu, who scored the cracking finish in last season's win at the venue.

Liberty trainer Ignatius Osei-Fosu rallied his side for victory following the 2-0 reverse at Chelsea in midweek.

Bernard Arthur opened the scoring through a clinical strike after the Medeama defence failed to clear their lines.

Liberty's celebrations were cut short when Justice Blay equalised for Medeama. Bernard Arthur restored the lead for Liberty after the break.

But Francis Addo rose above the hosts defence to head home the equalizer again. But skipper Samuel Sarfo put Liberty in the lead again.

Ghana

I Was My Husband's Punching Bag - Tonto Dikeh

Recently, star actress, Tonto Dikeh, has been in the news over the turbulence rocking her 17-month-old marriage. At… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.