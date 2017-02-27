Ghana: Liberty Survive Medeama Scare

Liberty Professionals survived a resilient Medeama side to claim a 3-2 win at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman in the Ghana Premier League.

Bernard Arthur scored a double and captain Samuel Sarfo added the second in the dying embers of the game.

Medeama went into the clash without midfield talisman Kwasi Donsu, who scored the cracking finish in last season's win at the venue.

Liberty trainer Ignatius Osei-Fosu rallied his side for victory following the 2-0 reverse at Chelsea in midweek.

Bernard Arthur opened the scoring through a clinical strike after the Medeama defence failed to clear their lines.

Liberty's celebrations were cut short when Justice Blay equalised for Medeama. Bernard Arthur restored the lead for Liberty after the break.

But Francis Addo rose above the hosts defence to head home the equalizer again. But skipper Samuel Sarfo put Liberty in the lead again.